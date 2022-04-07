 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $590,000

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $590,000

New Multi-generational, fully upgraded home. Come see the new wave. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with office on the main level. Separate entry to the studio above the garage. Great space for your separate home office, rental, work-out or hobby room, with a separate heating and cooling system. Comes complete with AC, front and back landscaping, irrigation and fenced.

