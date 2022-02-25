4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $585,000

New Multi-generational, fully upgraded home. Come see the new wave. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with office on the main level. Separate entry to the studio above the garage. Great space for your separate home office, rental, work-out or hobby room, with a separate heating and cooling system. Comes complete with AC, front and back landscaping, irrigation and fenced.
A Sweet Home man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an infant in his care.
The FBI suspects they may be connected to other crimes.
The number of those arrested in connection to a Feb. 9 assault of a 13-year-old in Sweet Home captured on video is now five.
He is also running for governor.
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
In another twist in the continuing saga of the former Sweet Home mill, its new owner wants to postpone putting his name on the deed to the property.
The Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center was set to open this month. It may be as many as 10 months late.
A family in Sweet Home evacuated their house early Wednesday morning, Feb. 23 as a fire rapidly spread through the building, according to a ne…
Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
An Albany woman agreed to surrender her nursing license Feb. 16 after she diverted medications from patients.