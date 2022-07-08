 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $565,000

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $565,000

Better than new! One-of-a-kind SHOP w/ heat, 220 power! Light & bright w/ open feel between formal dining, great rm, breakfast nook & kitchen. Kitchen has SS appliances, gas range, island, Quartz counters, custom cabinets. Gas fireplace in living rm w/ custom mantel/brick surround. Main bedrm has lighted tray ceiling, walk-in closet, bath has dual sinks, huge bonus rm, convenient upstairs laundry. Office or 4th bedrm on main flr. Upgraded plantation shutters. Large fenced backyard w/ huge covered patio.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CDC: Mask-wearing recommended in growing number of Oregon counties

CDC: Mask-wearing recommended in growing number of Oregon counties

People in 24 Oregon counties and 15 counties in Washington state should resume mask-wearing indoors in public and on public transportation, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data from the CDC shows the counties are considered high risk for COVID-19 infection as of June 30. The Oregon counties include: Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Lane, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wasco, Sherman, Hood River, Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker, and Malheur counties. In Washington, the counties include: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Thurston, Pierce, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Walla Walla, Columbia, Asotin, Lincoln, Ferry and Spokane.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News