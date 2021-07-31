 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $550,000

Rare investment opportunity! Enjoy the privacy of this 10 acre creek front property sitting within the Urban Growth Boundary. 4 beds, 2 bath home with fully fenced pastures, perfect set up for a hobby farm. Close to Independence, one of the fastest growing towns in Oregon, and plenty to do. This could be a great investment property where you can have rents carry you or live at this private oasis.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New details emerge in rodeo killing
Local

New details emerge in rodeo killing

  • Updated

After a fight at a rodeo south of Albany, security escorted a man involved to his pickup, and Hector Cisneros came out to the truck and starte…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News