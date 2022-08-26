Fully up graded new construction boasts: Vaulted and trayed ceilings, custom soft close cabinets and drawers, granite or quartz counter throughout, poured RV Pad, finished garages with man door and opener, Gas fire place, LVP flooring in the great room, kitchen and bathrooms. Covered back porch. When possible 1 step into the house.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $525,000
