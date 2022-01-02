4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $485,000

Grand Home right down the road from the Inspiration Garden in Independence. Downstairs living area features, study/office area 9' ceilings Real Solid Oak floors, gas fireplace, Granite countertops, SS appliances w/gas range, Painted birch cabinets w/soft close drawers. Brand new carpet installed Throughout the upstairs! Owners suite with your private cedar balcony. Family and Utility rooms are upstairs. 95% energy efficient gas furnace with A/C, Covered rear patio. Check out our Video and 3d home link.