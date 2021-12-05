Grand Home right down the road from the Inspiration Garden in Independence. Downstairs living area features, study/office area 9' ceilings Real Solid Oak floors, gas fireplace, Granite countertops, SS appliances w/gas range, Painted birch cabinets w/soft close drawers. Brand new carpet installed Throughout the upstairs! Owners suite with your private cedar balcony. Family and Utility rooms are upstairs. 95% energy efficient gas furnace with A/C, Covered rear patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The charges stem from two incidents in North Albany.
The victim alleged the suspect pulled a knife on her and took her on a drive out of town.
It's the brainchild of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany. Here's what you need to know.
A plaintiff's lawyer has taken the first steps into what could become a lawsuit against the city of Albany following a mid-summer crash of an …
Lebanon High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning, Dec. 3, after officials there learned of a potential threat to the campus. Local la…
Here's when to expect the worst of it.
SALEM — Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission, a governor-appointed panel, has approved the Clean Trucks Rule, a mandate aimed at cutting …
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
She's the first female sheriff in county history. But she'll have to defend her office on the May ballot from a challenger.
A male was killed and a female suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near the Kings Valley Highway early …