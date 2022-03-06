4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $410,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Great curb appeal in this "Brookings" floor plan. This warm & inviting home has an open floor plan between the great rm, dining & kitchen all with 9 ft ceilings. Great rm w/ views out to fenced backyard, kitchen has large island & huge walk-in pantry. Large master suite w/ large walk-in closet & 2nd closet for tons of storage. Upstairs has 3 more bedrm & utility area. New interior paint. Covered front porch & private backyard w/ large patio. Easy commute to Salem, Corvallis, Albany & McMinnville.