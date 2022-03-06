Welcome home to this warm and inviting 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with and open floor plan through the gourmet kitchen dining area and great room. Great room has beautiful gas fireplace and 9ft ceilings throughout. Fully fenced yard with large patio cover perfect for entertaining the entire family. Large master suite with wail-in closet and tons of storage. 3 more bedrooms upstairs as well as a utility area. Easy commute to Salem, Corvallis, Albany or wherever you need to go. This is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $389,000
