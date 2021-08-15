 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $385,000

Stunning 4 bed, 3 bath home on large fully fenced lot. The home has a large open floorplan with gas fireplace and beautiful open kitchen with SS appliances. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Laundry room conveniently located on the upper floor. Spacious bedrooms. Covered back patio. This home has it all!! Walking distance to the beautiful historic town of Independence!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News