Accepted Offer with Contingencies. A Grand Home with generous space in convenient central location. The open and surprisingly modern floor plan is alit by the newer Pella windows. Refinished original old growth fir floors; newer kitchen cabinets, granite. Downstairs: living room with wood burning fireplace, 23 x 16 family room, formal & informal dining as well as a bedroom. Upstairs are 3 lg. bedr, loft with balcony. Refrig., W&D, window AC’s. Fenced backyard with Tuff shed for storage. Home warranty included! All this for only $129/ft.²
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $379,950
