4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $375,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome Home! this beautiful home has lots of room for everyone with 4 big bedrooms and large living spaces. main living area is open concept with Kitchen, Dining and Living room graciously flowing together, immaculately maintained, a warm and comfortable home. Central Air, gas fireplace, Curved custom stamped concrete patio with fenced backyard allows room for entertaining, gardening or plenty of room for kids to play. Dead end street, no through traffic.