 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $375,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Fresh 2 story home on tree lined street. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Extra loft area for quiet time, library, reading, Home-schooling, workout space or extra storage. Large Master w/walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen w/Granite counters. Backs looks over open field. New add-ons are New Triple-pane Windows, backyard Patio running full length of home, Enlarged driveway for off-street parking, Solar Panels for lower utility bills. 2-hour notice for showings please.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News