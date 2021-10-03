Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Fresh 2 story home on tree lined street. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Extra loft area for quiet time, library, reading, Home-schooling, workout space or extra storage. Large Master w/walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen w/Granite counters. Backs looks over open field. New add-ons are New Triple-pane Windows, backyard Patio running full length of home, Enlarged driveway for off-street parking, Solar Panels for lower utility bills. 2-hour notice for showings please.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $375,000
