4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $330,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Cozy 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on corner lot it quiet neighborhood & close to schools in the heart of Independence. Many updates including roof, siding, paint, deck and much more. Yard is fenced and has a large covered deck & storage shed. Alley access to backyard. Endless potential in this home, 4th bedroom has a door that accesses the backyard. Come check it out for yourself & make this home your own. View More