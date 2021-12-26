Single level home on a large lot! Property backs up to South Fork Ash Creek sitting on .34 acres w/fully fenced backyard. Master bedroom has a deck off the slider & backyard deck off the back door. Home has been updated w/paint, new flooring & bathroom updated. New large 15X10 outbuilding in the backyard stays with purchase.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $325,000
