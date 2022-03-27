Country living and an ideal location for commuting to Albany or Eugene. This home features stunning views and a floor plan that has room for everyone. 2 master suites, 2 additional bedrooms, an all-purpose room (or 5th Br), office/library, living room & family room. Large fenced garden area, fully fenced pastures ready for your animals, and a shed for storage. Room for RV and shop. Interior freshly painted, new roof (2019), exterior painted (2018). Listing agent related to seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $550,000
