 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $329,900

4 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $329,900

4 Bedroom Home in Halsey - $329,900

In town mini farm in the little town of Halsey. Great, old farm house is full of charm. This 1930 gem was the banker's house. Fruit trees, berries, herbs, garden area, chicken coop and don't forget the original carriage house. Zoned commercial/residential, full of opportunity. Bring your ideas and make this your dream.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News