4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $895,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. In town acreage, minutes away from the Country Club with manicured grounds, gorgeous Cascade/valley views, vaulted ceilings & lots of space. This home in the heart of Corvallis, truly has it all! From its large bedrooms, grand living/family rooms & spacious bonus room w/wood burning fireplace, there is space for everyone. The detached studio is perfect for your remote office, artistic retreat, or overnight guest quarters, while the shop lends space for tools, hobbies, outdoor gear & other outdoor toys.