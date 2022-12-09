 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $850,000

Gorgeous, modern custom home with territorial views of the Cascades. Watch the sunrise each morning while drinking your coffee. Open living/dining and kitchen make dinner a dream to host holiday gatherings and generous room sizes will delight you. Over sized garage can store all of your toys.The location will delight you as it's blocks from a park with plenty of trails for walking/running. See it today; it's a special property.

