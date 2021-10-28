4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $799,900

Located on over an acre approximately 1/4 mile from Sulphur Springs and close to Starker & McDonald Forest. This 1 Owner Custom-built home features main level suite w/private patio, large covered front porch and clothes washer/dryer hookups. Lower level features french door entry to 2nd large living, bed, 2nd washer/dryer hookups and full bath. Oversized 2 car garage with kitchenette matched with a large patio provides a serene setting for outdoor living complimented by a 25x40 shop. NEW ROOF mid Oct 2021.