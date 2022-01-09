 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $790,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $790,000

Highly desirable Timberhill home includes 4 BR, 4 full baths, primary BR on main level & a 3 car garage. Newly renovated kitchen, FR, main bath & guest rm/office. All included custom Sapele Mahogany cabinets. Dream kitchen w/Labradorite counters on 2 islands & black granite. Guest rm has wall of custom cab w/built in closet & murphy bed. 2 BR's upstairs each w/full bath & a bonus room perfect for craft/play room. Newer cedar deck & hot tub + large yard great for gardening. Backyard backs up to common area.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News