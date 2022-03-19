This lovely home in College Hill is the perfect blend of vintage charm and modern updates. Very livable floor plan with formal living room, dining room, kitchen, den, office, bedroom and bathroom on the main level. Three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs and full basement for storage, crafts, shop or whatever you need. Outside has a large, private corner lot with mature landscape, deck, and pavers. The location can’t be beat with easy access to campus and downtown.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 161-unit multifamily housing project in Albany is a step closer to breaking ground following a vote by the Albany Planning Commission on Mon…
Popular video sharing app TikTok probably isn’t the first place you’d check to see what the Albany Police Department is up to. But for nearly …
A Lebanon and a Redmond resident are dead.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Gov. Kate Brown is appealing a lower court ruling that mostly upheld her use of clemency orders to grant state prisoners early release.
A trio of people appeared before the Lebanon City Council to fight what they fear will become high-density rental housing and urban encroachme…
A New Zealand couple who thought they dug up the world's largest potato had their dreams turn to mash after Guinness said it isn't a potato after all.
Oregon OSHA is updating its COVID-19 workplace guidelines.
A little bureaucracy can't stop a dedicated group from helping the homeless in Corvallis.
The city’s premiere leadership awards ceremony was back after a year off with Albany Area Chamber of Commerce holding its 76th Distinguished S…