 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $769,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $769,000

Custom Built 4bed, 3 bath, 2,811sqft home on a secluded lot of a Cul-De-Sac in NW Corvallis. Quiet Neighborhood, close to Timberhill Shopping Center, Hospital, and Schools including OSU. You won't find anything like this for quite a while. Home will include Knotty Hickory hardwood floors, SS Frigidaire Appliance Set, soft close drawers, and more upgrades than can be named. See additional docs for property flyer, schedule your showing today! *Video Tour is a likeness of the finishes, not actual build*

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News