Custom Built 4bed, 3 bath, 2,811sqft home on a secluded lot of a Cul-De-Sac in NW Corvallis. Quiet Neighborhood, close to Timberhill Shopping Center, Hospital, and Schools including OSU. You won't find anything like this for quite a while. Home will include Knotty Hickory hardwood floors, SS Frigidaire Appliance Set, soft close drawers, and more upgrades than can be named. See additional docs for property flyer, schedule your showing today! *Video Tour is a likeness of the finishes, not actual build*
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $769,000
