Gorgeous, better than new Legend Home in Russell Gardens. Packed full of upgrades & extras! This popular McKenzie Farmhouse plan features open concept living, desirable main floor primary suite w/beautifully tiled walk-in shower, gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/walk-in pantry, large island, quartz counters, painted cabinetry w/pull outs & spice rack. Upstairs boasts 2 large bedrooms plus 4th br/bonus room. Backyard is a delight w/amazing covered patio (built by Powell Construction) for year round enjoyment.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $768,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police allege he was struck by an impaired driver. An arrest has been made.
Here's the latest on the woman accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
It was a car the suspect had previously test-driven, LPD says. Here's how that information helped.
A Blodgett man claimed his girlfriend had committed suicide by driving off an embankment.
LEBANON — Grace Rivers had only been gone from Lebanon High School for eight years.