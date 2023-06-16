Highest of quality built home in the beautiful Brooklane Heights Subdivision. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home also comes with a 250 square foot fully equipped ADU. Hard wood/carpet thru out both units. Oustanding attention to detail with excellent appliances in both units. Amazing view of the entire southern Willamette valley and the cascade mountain range. Fully landscaped and irrigated on this cul de sac lot that backs up to a protected open space. Sit on your decks for morning coffee watch the sunrise!
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $759,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
No one was injured but several buildings appeared heavily burned at an Albany plant nursery after, bystanders said, a fire spread from a pile …
Albany’s first tiny home community is officially under construction after ground broke at the future site of 27 houses of modest proportions.
Linn County detectives have arrested a 36-year-old Albany woman for her role in a wreck in April when a full-size luxury sedan left a rural ro…
Here's what the city's urban forester believes is happening and why it may mean an early death to the gentle giants.
A Corvallis woman trying to help the less fortunate has the city government telling her to stop.