You'll love the views from this well cared for home. Fresh paint inside/out, updated lighting, large LR, huge 2 part deck w/covered entertaining area. Open kitchen w/skylights, SS appliances. Cozy FR w/wood stove. Bonus Rm can be office or 4th BR w/full BA. Large MBR has hill views w/walk-in closet. Other BRs w/window seats. Convenient big laundry room on upper level. Newer roof (2021) & high efficient GFA heating/AC (2021), 2 car garage w/extra built-in storage. Private, newly fenced backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $745,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police allege he was struck by an impaired driver. An arrest has been made.
Here's the latest on the woman accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
It was a car the suspect had previously test-driven, LPD says. Here's how that information helped.
A Blodgett man claimed his girlfriend had committed suicide by driving off an embankment.
LEBANON — Grace Rivers had only been gone from Lebanon High School for eight years.