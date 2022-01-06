Brand new, custom home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This captivating home features high-end kitchen w/$7K FULL SET of appliances, expansive master suite, vaulted ceilings & sprawling open floor plan designed for entertaining. Experience unique features such as a rainfall shower, built-in storage nooks, wet bar & 220v EV hookup. Two covered decks & backyard lined by forested green space allow for year-round entertaining w/ultimate privacy!
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $739,000
