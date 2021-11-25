Private, beautifully maintained Timberhill home in a quiet cul-de-sac! This home has a desirable layout with abundant natural light and plenty of storage. Primary bedroom on the main floor with a soaking tub and walk-in closet, open concept kitchen, two gas fireplaces, spacious bedrooms, and a bonus room/potential 5th bedroom. Newer roof, exterior paint, gutters and downs, furnace, and so much more. All of this and an expansive TREX deck backing up to green space with mature trees and walking path access.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $738,000
