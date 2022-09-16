Beautiful, Better-Than-New, Legend Home in Russell Gardens. Seller spared no expense when it came to upgrades in this Fantastic Open Concept home. Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen w/Huge Pantry, Large Chef's Island and Quartz Countertops. Luxury Laminate Flooring, Soft Textured Carpet, Cute Drop area between Garage and Laundry are just a few of the many outstanding features this home has to offer. Professionally landscaped (w/turf), relaxing, low maintenance yard. Hurry! You won't want to miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $735,000
