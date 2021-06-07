 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $725,000

Stunning home with desirable floor plan in sough-after Grand Oaks neighborhood. This home has it all! Brazilian cherry flooring, two gas fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen w/ large island & abundant storage, formal living and dining, spacious bonus room, and a den with built-in cabinetry. Master suite includes soaking tub, double walk-in closets and its own attached bonus room. Enviable covered patio with picturesque views and private backyard. Oversized garage with finished storage room. Your dream home awaits! View More

