Accepted Offer with Contingencies. One owner, custom home in a very desirable neighborhood. Living room with gas fireplace, built-in cabinets, & 12' trayed ceiling. Kitchen with gas range, island, double sink, microwave, ample cabinets/counters. Master en-suite area has dual sinks, jetted soaking tub, step- in shower, large walk- in closet. Over- sized garage with plenty of cabinets/ shelving.212 sf deck off kitchen slider highlights mature landscaping of private backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $697,500
