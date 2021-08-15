Fantastic 4 beds/3 full bath home w/ newer FINISHED living quarters on lower (was rented @ $1350/month) w/ 1 bed, full bath, family room, kitchen, laundry, gas fireplace & private entrance! Main living w/ vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace & kitchen w/ cooktop island, lots of cabinets/counter space & slider to deck. Formal dining room. MORE features: Add'l oversized back deck to enjoy & entertain, workshop in garage, room for RV parking & A/C. A MUST SEE HOME! Open House 08/15/21 1pm-4pm
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $689,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
How long will you need to be in quarantine, as an Albany K-12 student, if conditions require your isolation?
- Updated
HARRISBURG — A barn north of town was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon, but officials said it would take all night if not into the next d…
- Updated
An Albany man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.
- Updated
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday ordered a return to a state requirement that face masks be worn indoors in public places beginning Friday.
- Updated
A 12-person jury has found an Albany man guilty of first-degree manslaughter.
- Updated
The COVID-19 delta variant is spreading so fast that it will hit most of the state's unvaccinated population before the six weeks needed to be…
- Updated
A would-be motorcycle thief is in the hospital after being shot in the leg by a Eugene resident Saturday morning, according to a press release…
- Updated
A memorial service for Oregon State Police Sgt. John Burright is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Salem Armory. The service is open to the public…
- Updated
A Sweet Home man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
- Updated
Six fire agencies from Linn County have sent a task force to the Middle Fork Complex fire in the Willamette National Forest. The dispatch come…