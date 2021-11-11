Stunning home w/ fabulous formal & informal floor plan. Gorgeous & immaculately cared for. Formal DR/LR, as well as spacious great room, breakfast area & huge upstairs bonus room. Gather in the elegant & bright kitchen which was extensively remodeled in 2020 w/ quartz surfaces, custom hood over gas range, soft close custom cabinetry, high-end appliances & large pantry. Primary suite features soaking tub, walk-in closet. Newer carpet thru-out home. Restful rear yard with patio area to enjoy custom waterfall.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $630,000
