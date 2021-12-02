Beautiful, bright home w/ great views & high ceilings! Move in ready, large living rm, huge 2 part deck w/peaceful covered space for fire pit. Open kitchen w/skylights,SS appliances. Cozy family room w/wood stove. Bonus Rm can be office or 4th BR w/full BA. Large MBR has hill views w/walk-in closet. Other BRs w/window seats. Convenient, big laundry room on upper. Brand new roof & new high efficiency GFA heating/AC, 2-car garage w/ample built-in storage. Private, fenced backyard w/lawn & raised garden beds.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $629,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The charges stem from two incidents in North Albany.
The victim alleged the suspect pulled a knife on her and took her on a drive out of town.
It's the brainchild of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany. Here's what you need to know.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Corvallis woman who was killed in a pickup-versus-bicycle crash on Sunday, Nov. 28 near …
SALEM — Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission, a governor-appointed panel, has approved the Clean Trucks Rule, a mandate aimed at cutting …
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
A plaintiff's lawyer has taken the first steps into what could become a lawsuit against the city of Albany following a mid-summer crash of an …
She's the first female sheriff in county history. But she'll have to defend her office on the May ballot from a challenger.
Also found in violation was a bar in Philomath and a service club's restaurant in Corvallis.
An elderly female bicyclist was killed in a traffic crash west of Philomath on Highway 34 Sunday morning, according to the Benton County Sheri…