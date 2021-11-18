Stunning home w/fabulous formal & informal floor plan. Gorgeous & immaculately cared for. Formal DR/LR , as well as spacious great room, breakfast area & huge upstairs bonus room. Gather in the elegant & bright kitchen which was extensively remodeled in 2020 with Quartz surfaces, custom hood over gas range, soft close custom cabinetry, high-end appliances & large pantry. Primary suite features soaking tub, walk -in closet. Newer carpet throughout home. Restful rear yard with patio area to enjoy custom waterfall. All located in coveted Grand Oaks neighborhood with community parks, pool, walking paths and recreation center.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $624,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany man reportedly running across Interstate 5 was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Saturday night near Albany.
A Lebanon woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate-5.
An Albany man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing heroin and methamphetamine in and around Linn County.
The cities had alleged they'd been sold a bill of goods when an an experimental technology for wastewater treatment was touted as something that worked.
A woman from Benton County died in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville on Monday morning, Nov. 15.
Robert Andrew Lund of Lebanon was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 15, to 41 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after fai…
Family weekend certainly started with a splash for some in Corvallis.
Two men have been arrested in Linn County on suspicion of possessing almost 3,000 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth around $2.2 milli…
A Linn County man has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment for injuries he allegedly caused to a child.
Using a loud-hail speaker, detectives were able to contact the suspect and bring him into custody.