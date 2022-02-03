4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $615,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Located on a quiet Witham Hill cul-de-sac, in a beautiful tree filled neighborhood, this home invites you to live well! Enjoy the open floor plan living area! Kitchen, family room PLUS adjoining large bonus room add extra space for all your indoor activities. Office, class room, craft room, yoga/fitness space, you decide! Soaring vaulted ceilings and sky lights make lovely use of natural light. This home has generous storage areas. Enjoy your comfortable NW lifestyle here!