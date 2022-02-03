 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $615,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $615,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Located on a quiet Witham Hill cul-de-sac, in a beautiful tree filled neighborhood, this home invites you to live well! Enjoy the open floor plan living area! Kitchen, family room PLUS adjoining large bonus room add extra space for all your indoor activities. Office, class room, craft room, yoga/fitness space, you decide! Soaring vaulted ceilings and sky lights make lovely use of natural light. This home has generous storage areas. Enjoy your comfortable NW lifestyle here!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News