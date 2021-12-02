 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $610,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $610,000

Beautiful custom geodesic dome. Spacious, open and private. Large open rooms, with 25ft ceiling on the main floor. Hardwood floors, Granite countertops, custom stained glass, 4 large bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Energy efficient geothermal heat pump. Eastern views of 3 sisters & Mount Jefferson. Nighttime view lights of Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home. Adjacent to the McDonalds Forest trail system.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News