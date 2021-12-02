Beautiful custom geodesic dome. Spacious, open and private. Large open rooms, with 25ft ceiling on the main floor. Hardwood floors, Granite countertops, custom stained glass, 4 large bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Energy efficient geothermal heat pump. Eastern views of 3 sisters & Mount Jefferson. Nighttime view lights of Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home. Adjacent to the McDonalds Forest trail system.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $610,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The charges stem from two incidents in North Albany.
The victim alleged the suspect pulled a knife on her and took her on a drive out of town.
It's the brainchild of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany. Here's what you need to know.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Corvallis woman who was killed in a pickup-versus-bicycle crash on Sunday, Nov. 28 near …
SALEM — Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission, a governor-appointed panel, has approved the Clean Trucks Rule, a mandate aimed at cutting …
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
A plaintiff's lawyer has taken the first steps into what could become a lawsuit against the city of Albany following a mid-summer crash of an …
She's the first female sheriff in county history. But she'll have to defend her office on the May ballot from a challenger.
Also found in violation was a bar in Philomath and a service club's restaurant in Corvallis.
An elderly female bicyclist was killed in a traffic crash west of Philomath on Highway 34 Sunday morning, according to the Benton County Sheri…