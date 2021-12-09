 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $609,000

Beautiful, bright home w/ great views & high ceilings! Move in ready, large living rm, huge 2 part deck w/peaceful covered space for fire pit. Open kitchen w/skylights,SS appliances. Cozy family rm w/wood stove. Bonus Rm can be office or 4th BR w/full BA. Large MBR has hill views w/walk-in closet. Other BRs w/window seats. Convenient big laundry rm on upper level. Brand new roof & new high efficiency GFA heating/AC, 2-car garage w/ample built-in storage. Private, fenced backyard w/lawn & raised garden beds.

