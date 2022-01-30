 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $600,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $600,000

Country living minutes from downtown Corvallis. Come home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathbeautifully landscaped property that looks out over agricultural land, Mary's Peak and McDonald Forest.Tiled entry opens to a large living room with soaring vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances and is open to the living room. New covered 24'x16' back patio is the perfectplace to entertain or enjoy a quiet afternoon lounging.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News