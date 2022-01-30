4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $600,000

Country living minutes from downtown Corvallis. Come home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathbeautifully landscaped property that looks out over agricultural land, Mary's Peak and McDonald Forest.Tiled entry opens to a large living room with soaring vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances and is open to the living room. New covered 24'x16' back patio is the perfectplace to entertain or enjoy a quiet afternoon lounging.