4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $599,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Dual Living! Come visit this beautiful home in the heart of NW Corvallis. BRAND new full ADU suite, full kitchen, 1 Bed and 1 Bath, walk-in Closet. Very well maintained garden, updated Plumming, electrical, New Hardieboard Siding, New Roof and brand new Solis Hickory Flooring with craftsman trim. The hot water heater and furnace also have been replaced. Close to downtown, shops, stores, and less the half a mile away from Corvallis Hospital. Two living areas! This is a must see!

