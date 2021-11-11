 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $595,000

This huge 4 bed 3 bath house needs just minor repairs (primarily new flooring) to become someone's perfect home. Additional photos and an inspection report are available so you know exactly what needs to be done. This house is perfect for a landlord or a homeowner that's willing to do the work themselves. This sale will be an assignment of the existing purchase contract (assignment fee included in sale price). Close date is on or before December 27. House will be vacant at closing.

