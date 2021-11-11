This huge 4 bed 3 bath house needs just minor repairs (primarily new flooring) to become someone's perfect home. Additional photos and an inspection report are available so you know exactly what needs to be done. This house is perfect for a landlord or a homeowner that's willing to do the work themselves. This sale will be an assignment of the existing purchase contract (assignment fee included in sale price). Close date is on or before December 27. House will be vacant at closing.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fire at a downtown Lebanon shopping center on Saturday night, Nov. 6, caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage, though it was quickly bro…
Two years after the collision, an Albany man has been arraigned on manslaughter and assault charges for the death of a cyclist as he traveled …
The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-2 inches for the Willamette Valley in a 24-hour period, and the Coast Range and Cascade Mountains may get 3-6. Find out when.
Two men have been arrested in Linn County on suspicion of possessing almost 3,000 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth around $2.2 milli…
Linn County is backing out of a deal to buy the former U.S. Bank building in downtown Albany.
Meanwhile, pediatric doses of the coronavirus vaccine were approved, and local clinics are planned.
There's even a treasure hunt with prizes.
Greater Albany Public Schools is offering a base rate salary of $220,000 to superintendent candidates. The question is, how does this rate?
First responders from Linn County and Albany joined in rescue efforts after a woman got stuck in the Santiam River. She was reportedly living …
Even a police-placed digital sign telling residents to 'party smart' was stolen. Events made it tough to increase the 'livability' in the neighborhoods near the university.