4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $578,610

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The 2278 plan WITH MAIN LEVEL OWNER'S SUITE & OFFICE! This High Quality home will be under construction soon! VAULTED Great room layout with island kitchen, dining, owner's suite, office/4th bedroom and laundry on the main floor. Upstairs-2 additional bedrooms & a large versatile loft! Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model

