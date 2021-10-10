 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Small acreage at the base of Vineyard Mountain! This wonderful home with over 2,400 square feet of space, 4 bedrooms, and 2 baths sits on 1.23 acres of park-like land. Hardwood and tile floors throughout most of the home. Spacious kitchen with gas range. Large bedroom upstairs has access to small deck and exterior stairs. Cozy reading nook looks into back yard. Enjoy cool evenings on the large back deck under a canopy of trees. Plenty of room for your RV or boat. Large attic space with flooring. Much more!

