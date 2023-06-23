Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome to your dream home on a RARE PREMIUM Calloway Creek lot. This home features LVP flooring in the open great room & kitchen perfect for gatherings or relaxation. The kitchen boasts quartz countertops & top-of-the-line appliances. Retreat to the luxurious main suite with vaulted ceilings for comfort and style. Enjoy the lush greenspace view from your private oasis outside. With an office, EV charging garage, & RV storage, this home has everything you need.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $540,000
