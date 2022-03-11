4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $529,900

This gorgeous home welcomes you with an inviting open concept layout located on a cul-de-sac street. This spacious home features an amazing gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops, laminate flooring & pantry. Built in 2019, this home also features A/C, gas fireplace in LR, spacious master BR & bath. Bonus room has possibility to be a 5th bedroom. Outside boasts a great sized enclosed covered patio (permitted), extended patio, fully fenced & a spacious yard ready for you to design your way.