Located at the end of the cul-de-sac in the sought after Calloway Creek addition. This custom 2019 two story home is light, bright and airy. One bedroom on the main level, with a built in Murphy bed included. Primary suite upstairs with massive walk in closet. Open concept downstairs leads out to a beautifully landscaped backyard with various unique fruit trees and 10x10 patio perfect for a gazebo or hot tub! Ample room to park 4+ cars in the driveway.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the span of a day, a curb was painted red in a residential neighborhood, but not at the city's blessing. The suspect faces five years in prison.
Albany-based Coastal Farm & Ranch is set to merge with a regional agriculture supply store, more than doubling the stores overseen by Coas…
Flavors of the South are coming to downtown Albany. And it's from a name you may know.
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had someth…
Rains have only compounded the problem, turning a construction zone already beleaguered by methane cleanup into a wetland.
The earliest he could have expected to be released was 2030.
Friends and family members wanted to make sure the judge knew what a hole Matthew Dreyer created in their lives when he left Alexandria Mulrooney “like a bag of garbage.”
The crimes are alleged to have taken placee between 2011 and 2014.
When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediat…
He's alleged to have stabbed the hand of someone staying in his RV. Here's what the accuser said started it.