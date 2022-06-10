4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $515,000

Better than new! Spacious 4 bedroom in new Calloway Creek. One of the few lots with no neighbors in the backyard! Beautiful views, private fenced yard with covered patio. Bright rooms, LVP, lots of storage! Roomy kitchen with full backsplash, island, and walk-in pantry. Relax in the A/C this summer and enjoy the close proximity to Peavy Arboretum & EE Wilson. Don't miss this well loved and maintained home.