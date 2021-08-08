4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $514,900

Brand new, beautiful home in Calloway Creek with over $30,000 in upgrades and move-in ready! 4 bedrooms plus an office, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, upgraded appliances, Jeldwen windows, A/C, fully fenced and double gated yard, covered patio, landscaped front yard with underground sprinklers. Master bedroom features beautifully tiled shower, soaking tub, and huge walk-in closet. Private lot on wide street with bike paths, neighborhood park, easy access to hiking and biking trails and county park.