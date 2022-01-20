 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $510,000

Quality built home move-in ready! This home is loaded with extras, including gas fireplace in living room and Primary BR, central audio system, granite countertops, private huge patio, raised gardening beds, jetted tub with walk in closet primary. Fresh paint throughout with professionally cleaned carpets. The property sits at the end of the road with much provided privacy and a view of natural landscape.

