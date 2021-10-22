Newer 2019 Chad E Davis Build - Popular Arlington F Floor Plan! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with great room open layout. Stylish laminate flooring, craftsman style cabinets & solid quartz countertops gives this home its elegant edge. Spacious gourmet kitchen with matching island & quality appliances. Professionally landscaped backyard with underground sprinklers in front & back. Gas Forced Air & A/C. HOA - $295/year.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $504,900
