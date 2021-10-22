 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $504,900

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $504,900

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $504,900

Newer 2019 Chad E Davis Build - Popular Arlington F Floor Plan! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with great room open layout. Stylish laminate flooring, craftsman style cabinets & solid quartz countertops gives this home its elegant edge. Spacious gourmet kitchen with matching island & quality appliances. Professionally landscaped backyard with underground sprinklers in front & back. Gas Forced Air & A/C. HOA - $295/year.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News